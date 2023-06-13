Asda is freezing the prices of over 500 branded and own-branded products to give customers more control over what they spend each week. Asda’s price lock includes cupboard essentials such as cereals, pasta and tea, as well as summer favourites such as salads, burgers and ice cream.

The move comes following the latest figures from Asda’s Income Tracker, which has revealed that household disposable incomes continue to fall on a month-by-month basis.

Asda said it is continuing to support families during the cost-of-living crisis by keeping prices in check and launching new ways to provide customers with more value each time they shop. Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’re always looking at ways we can support our customers and communities throughout the year, which is why we’re locking the prices of hundreds of products until the end of August.

“We know that household budgets are tight at the moment, so we want to be able to offer the best value and give customers the confidence they can shop the products they love throughout summer.”

The price freeze will run until August. Meanwhile, Asda is also offering a limited time trial which gives customers the chance to trial the retailer’s pocket-friendly delivery pass service, removing the delivery charge on online orders.

To access the trial, which is available between June 13 to July 10 customers need to sign up to one of Asda’s delivery pass services. As an extra boost to budgets, Asda Rewards continues to help customers earn pounds, not points, every time they shop in the store or online.

More than five million customers now use the app every month and have been growing their cashpots to help reduce their grocery bill, earning over £100m in total so far this year.

Asda price locked products

· Asda 8 Beef Burgers (454g) £3.00

· Asda Loaded Cookie Dough Ice Cream (480ml) £2.30

· Asda Mild Tender Baby Spinach (180g) £1.00

· Asda Strong Baby Leaf & Herb Salad (75g) £1.00

· Asda Shredded Iceberg Lettuce (130g) £0.50

· Asda Watercress (85g) £1.00

· Asda Fusilli (1kg) £1.65

· Kellogg’s Cornflakes (500g) £2.25

· Warburtons Toastie Thick Sliced White Bread (800g) £1.40

· PG Tips Original Tea 40s (40pk) £1.60

· Asda Stonebaked Double Pepperoni Pizza (329g) £1.65

· Asda 2 Garlic Baguettes (340g) £1.00

· Asda 4 Strawberry & Vanilla Ice Cream Cones (440ml) £1.45

· Asda Salted Butter (250g) £1.89

· Asda Unsalted Butter (250g) £1.89

· Asda Orange Juice Smooth Carton (1L) £1.15

· Nestle Shreddies The Original (390g) £2.00

· Oxo Beef Stock Cubes (24x6g) £3.10

· Asda French Fries (1.5kg) £2.45