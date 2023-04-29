Argos has announced it will close a number of stores in the UK, just months after it was confirmed all stores in the Republic of Ireland would close. The closures are part of a huge retail shake-up which will see a number of standalone sites close and reopen in nearby Sainsbury’s stores.

The Republic of Ireland store closures were announced in January, with all 34 sites closing for good, affecting nearly 600 jobs. All of the Republic of Ireland stores will be closed by June 24.

Staff at the closing sites will be offered a role at other Argos stores or within Sainsbury’s supermarkets. By March 2024, Sainsbury’s expects to have between 430 and 460 Argos counters inside its supermarkets.

Sainsbury’s bought Argos in 2016 and ever since has been moving many high street locations into stores. Argos currently employs thousands of people across the UK.

Full list of Argos store closures

UK store closures

Cardiff Bay, Wales (to close in July)

St Stephens, Hull (to close in August)

Newport, Wales (to close later this summer)

Republic of Ireland store closures