Three Tory MPs have now resigned as MPs with immediate effect, triggering by-elections in all seats. Nigel Adams, MP for Selby and Ainsty, completed the hattrick on Saturday (June 10), announcing he would be standing down, the third MP in the past 24 hours to resign.

His resignation follows the bombshell from former prime minister Boris Johnson, who stood down on Friday (June 9). He claimed he was driven out of Parliament by a "witch hunt" mounted by the Privileges Committee, who were investigating if he had misled the House of Commons over Partygate.

The shock announcement from the former prime minister and MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, came just hours after his close ally, Nadine Dorries also said she would be standing down. Below we list the reasons behind each of the latest resignations in the Conservative party.

Nigel Adams

Nigel Adams does not directly disclose why he has chosen to stand down with immediate effect. Instead he tweeted: "Yesterday, Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate.

"I’ve today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect. It has been an honour to represent the area where I was raised, educated & I want to thank my constituents for their wonderful support since 2010."

Adams has been described as loyalist to Boris Johnson. He has been an MMP since May 6, 2010. A by-election will now take place in the seat of Selby and Ainsty.

Boris Johnson

Quit the House of Commons as an MP on Friday evening (June 9), claiming in an explosive statement that he was forced out over Partygate. The former prime minster saw in advance a report from the Privileges Committee investigating if he had misled the House of Commons over Downing Street lockdown parties.

His lengthy statement hit out at a range of people and issues, including the Privileges Committee, its chairman Harriet Harman, the direction of the government, Rishi Sunak and civil servant Sue Gray.

He said in reference to the Privileges Committee: "Their purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts. This is the very definition of a kangaroo court. Most members of the Committee - especially the chair - had already expressed deeply prejudicial remarks about my guilt before they had even seen the evidence. They should have recused themselves."

His resignation will trigger a by-election in the marginal seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Nadine Dorries

The first in the latest series of resignations, Nadine Dorries said she was standing down after 'something significant' had happened to change her mind. The MP for Mid Bedfordshire is a well-known backer of Boris Johnson.

Ms Dorries had already said she would not be returning to fight her seat in the next General Election, but her immediate resignation yesterday came ahead of the publication of Boris Johnson's resignation honours list in which she had been widely expected to be nominated for an honour.

However, her name was not included when the list was published. Ms Dorries said she now had "other priorities" including her granddaughter and media career.