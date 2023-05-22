The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has recalled several products affecting customers at Sainsbury’s, Aldi and Lidl. The regulator has issued a “do not eat” warning over fears they could pose a risk to customers.

The FSA is urging shoppers with any of the affected items to not eat them and return them to the store where they bought them as soon as possible. When returning recalled items, customers are eligible for a refund, even without a receipt.

Below is a full list of recalled items.

FSA recalled items from Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Lidl

Cheese

Sainsbury’s Mexican Style Chilli Cheddar with best before dates of June 12, June 22 and June 23 has been recalled. The product, which comes in a pack size of 200g, has been recalled over Salmonella fears.

If you have any queries or concerns, Sainsbury’s advise calling their customer care line on 0800 636 262 or visit help.sainsburys.co.uk

Gosh! Products

Gosh! has recalled several of its Sweet Potato Pakora and Falafel products due to concerns they contain gluten which is not declared on the label. This means that the products are a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to gluten.

Products you’ll need to return and their best before dates include:

Gosh Sweet Potato Pakora with Red Pepper, Cumin & Chilli, 171g, 200g, 256g, 300g - up to and including 9 June

Gosh Sweet Potato Pakora with Red Pepper, 200g, 700g - up to and including 9 June

The Deli Sweet Potato Pakora, 200g - all dates

Supermarkets are competing to attract consumers with cost of living deals (image: Getty Images)