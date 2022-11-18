News you can trust since 1895

Aldi Christmas Click + Collect slots now available for customers - how to order

Aldi has now opened its Christmas Click + Collect slots for customers to get ready for Christmas

By Chelsie Sewell
3 hours ago - 3 min read

Aldi customers can now order this year’s Christmas groceries via its Click & Collect service ready for the Christmas period. Shoppers can order from a vast range of groceries online and select a one-hour collection window between December 20 to 23 ready for the big day.

Shoppers can get everything they need for their festive feast – including a range of Aldi’s fresh British meats, irresistible side dishes and mouth-watering desserts, such as its Specially Selected Roly Poly Free Range Turkey, Smoked Maple and Bourbon flavour ham and Goose Fat Roast Potatoes, as well as its award-winning Plant Menu No Turkey Crown and Specially Selected 24-month matured Christmas Pudding.

Customers can also stock up on Aldi’s range of Christmas treats – such as its Specially Selected Mince Pies, Luxury Florentines and Yule Log – ensuring the whole family is catered for this festive period.

More than 200 stores across the UK offer Aldi’s Click & Collect service, where customers can have their shopping brought to their cars and loaded into their boots by Aldi colleagues at dedicated Click & Collect points in the store car park.

    How to use Aldi Christmas Click + Collect service

    1. Select a Christmas collection slot

    You can now book a collection slot between December 20 and 23. Simply click on the Book Slot button at the top of the Aldi website.

    2. Add products to your order

    Browse the Aldi Christmas product range and add all the items you need for the big day.

    3. Make changes to Food to Order

    You have until 11:50 pm on December 15 to add more items or change the quantity of Food to Order. After this point, you will only be able to remove or reduce the quantities of these products on your order.

    4. Make any other changes

    You can amend the quantity or add new products that aren’t in the Aldi Food to Order range up until 11:50 pm on the night before the collection day. All that’s left is to collect your order at your chosen store.

    Full list of Aldi stores offering Click + Collect

    Tower Road

    Mansfield

    Newark

    Taunton

    Newton Abbot

    Oldbury

    Saffron Walden

    Oxford

    Stroud

    High Wycombe

    Honiton

    Belper

    Erdington, Birmingham

    Garstang

    Preston

    Leighton Buzzard

    Cowes,IOW

    Reading 3

    Weymouth

    Chippenham

    Gillingham

    Winklebury Way, Basingstoke

    Droitwich

    Clacton

    Whitburn

    Montrose

    Ruthin

    Holyhead

    Croydon

    Dymchurch Road

    Heanor

    Nottingham Road

    Loughborough

    Spalding

    Ashbourne

    Stamford

    Water Lane, York

    Consett

    Caerphilly

    Huntingdon

    Bideford

    Gloucester

    Ashford

    Nuneaton

    Corby

    Stratford

    South Street

    Exeter Pinhoe

    Newport Risca

    Wokingham

    Drayton Road, Norwich

    Chelmsford 2

    Brecon

    Gloster Road

    Newmarket

    Yiewsley

    Muller Road

    Bodmin

    Parc Tawe

    Bristol Bedminster

    Hereford

    Bedford 2

    Fairhill

    Kingswinford

    Crawley

    Weddington Road, Nuneaton

    Merthyr Tydfil

    Henbury

    Thorne

    Camborne

    Newport Spytty Road

    Portishead

    Wrexham

    Melksham

    Swindon, Latham Road

    Shepton Mallet

    Amesbury

    Milton Keynes Westcroft

    Chipping Norton

    Hobley Drive

    Swindon,RodbourneRoad

    Coped Hall Business Park

    Whitstable

    Park Street

    Bretton

    Leeming Lane South

    Wisbech

    Melton Mowbray

    Grantham, Trent Road

    Daybrook

    Bridgnorth

    Port Talbot

    Plymouth Southway

    Culverhouse Cross

    Borehamwood Retail Park

    Dunstable

    Highbridge

    South Ruislip

    Benfleet

    Ipswich

    Haverhill

    Airport Retail Park, Coventry

    Bedworth

    Broughton Astley

    Cardigan

    Romford 2

    Witham

    Chatteris

    Carmarthen

    Crosshands

    Cwmbran

    Lichfield

    Bristol Longwell Green

    Paignton

    St Neots

    Colchester

    Dereham

    Llansamlet

    Blackwood

    Pembroke Dock

    Kettering

    Salisbury

    Eastbourne

    Chellaston

    Chertsey

    Sheldon

    Central Park, Rugby

    Redditch

    Leamington

    Silverwoods Way

    Lye

    Bromsgrove

    Coleshill

    Mercury Drive, Wolverhampton

    Halesowen

    Kingstanding

    Burntwood

    Irthlingborough

    St Austell

    Bridgend

    Topsham

    Banbury

    Evesham 2

    Buckingham

    Aylesbury 2

    Faringdon

    Bletchley

    Redruth

    Haverfordwest

    Towcester Road Northampton

    Towcester

    Glastonbury

    Welwyn Garden City

    Ledbury

    Moreton in Marsh

    Reading

    Wadebridge

    Lewes

    Aylesford

    Worcester

    Fareham

    Chatham

    Havant

    Durham Way

    Allendale Road

    Southend

    Newmarket Road

    Snedshill

    Hemel Hempstead

    Norton

    Coalville

    Lincoln Wragby Road

    Newport

    Porth

    Claycross

    Skegness

    Maskew Avenue

    Caerphilly Rd

    Sleaford

    Coventry

    Priory Road

    Glascote Road, Tamworth

    Coppice Farm Way

    Gillingham 2

    Holliers Walk Hinckley

    Rustington

    Maidstone 2

    Tonbridge

    Brighton

    Sevenoaks

    Portsmouth 2

    Homer Road

    St. Leonards

    Northampton

    Cheltenham

    Great Lodge Retail Park Tunbridge Wells

    Trentham

    Tunstall

    Burton-upon-Trent

    Ilkeston

    Ashby

    Derby

    Crayford

    Chichester

    Kidbrooke Park Road

    Meir

    Didcot

    Queensville

    Braunstone

