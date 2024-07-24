Adults giving up basic hygiene products to ensure family can eat

Adults living in hygiene poverty are going without deodorant, toothpaste, or a hot shower to ensure their family can have a meal. | Pexels

Adults living in hygiene poverty are going without deodorant, toothpaste, or a hot shower to ensure their family can have a meal.

A poll of 500 people who struggle to afford everyday hygiene items found 83 per cent personally cut back on daily essentials to ensure there’s enough for their children through the school holidays.

Almost a quarter (24 per cent) even skip meals to afford hygiene products, while others are going without new clothes (51 per cent), heating (32 per cent) and mouthwash (26 per cent) to make ends meet.

Those who have had to forego hygiene products because of the cost found 33 per cent regularly choose between buying toothpaste - or deodorant.

While 13 per cent have gone days without brushing their teeth at all, with 11 per cent only doing so when they are going into their workplace.

And seven per cent have been forced to use a single sanitary pad for the duration of an entire period, while 13 per cent share personal hygiene products with others to save money.

The research was commissioned by Unilever and The Hygiene Bank, in partnership with Boots, to launch its product donation initiative in store when customers buy their own personal care products, for the fourth year running.

4.2 million UK adults are living in hygiene poverty, and since 2022, the cost of living and inflation crises have pushed an additional 1.1m people into the crisis - the equivalent of the population of Birmingham.

New initiative aims to tackle growing hygiene poverty

The charity recently revealed that 4.2 million UK adults are living in hygiene poverty, and since 2022, the cost of living and inflation crises have pushed an additional 1.1m people into the crisis - the equivalent of the population of Birmingham.

Chris Barron, spokesperson for Unilever Personal Care UKI, said: “It’s important to raise awareness of such an important and sadly, a growing issue.

“Many might not realise the severity of what people might be going through and the struggles they face on a daily basis.

“Making a small contribution this summer could have a huge impact for someone in hygiene poverty, and we are delighted we are able to support those in need through this initiative.”

The study also found 75 per cent of those with children are concerned about the added expense of the school holidays and affording essential items during this time.

But 72 per cent said their kids don’t know they’re experiencing hygiene poverty because they always make sure they don’t go without.

It also emerged 44 per cent have added water to the last remaining bits of shampoo or shower gel to make it last longer.

While 51 per cent have asked for hygiene products as a present for their birthday or Christmas as they couldn’t afford them.

But 55 per cent don’t feel confident about talking to others about the difficulties of affording hygiene products.

And 52 per cent aren’t aware of any resources or initiatives available that they can call upon to help them with their difficulties.

Urgent need for awareness and support in combating hygiene poverty

As a result, 85 per cent believe more needs to be done to raise awareness of people experiencing hygiene poverty.

It also emerged that 58 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, confessed that living in hygiene poverty had led to a negative impact on their mental health.

Ruth Brock, CEO of Then Hygiene Bank, said: “Working in communities up and down the country, we witness the real impact of hygiene poverty in every corner of the UK and the results from the study highlight the true state of play.

“Everyone deserves to feel clean and having access to the basics shouldn’t be a luxury or a privilege for anyone in our society, yet many are living in poverty and cannot afford to stay clean.”

The incentive will run until 27th August, with customers who purchase products from Dove, Tresemme, Radox, Sure, Lynx, Simple, Vaseline and Sheamoisture in store at Boots and online helping Unilever donate a minimum of 300,000 products to The Hygiene Bank.

What people in hygiene poverty go without to afford household bills: