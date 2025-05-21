Watch the incredible renovation of a 1972 Mustang and hear how one man’s love for cars has changed his life in a brand new episode.

Shot’s TV has produced a brand new series celebrating some of the world’s most unique and unusual vehicles and their owners. From spitfire to speedboat and all types of cars in-between, this is a limited series you can’t miss.

In Motor Mania: Episode 3, we see the painstaking restoration of a 1972 Mustang and we look at how one man’s love of a classic sportscar has changed his life. You can tune in at 7pm every Saturday for a new episode of Motor Mania on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

Sam Hard, is a self proclaimed ‘car nut’ who quit his day job to become a full time content creator. On his popular YouTube channel, Hard Up Garage, he shares videos of impressive car renovations. In the episode, we see a 200 year-old military storage device where Sam repairs his vehicles.

Sam said: “This was used for keeping artillery shells years and years ago. 17 years ago, I started in this exact unit repairing normal cars, and now I’m repairing the cars that I love.”

In the episode, we see a sleek, green 1972 Mustang stored in the Sam’s unit.

“This car was worth over £37,000 just under a year ago, but actually had an electrical fire. So the front end was completely burnt out.”

Sam and his team completely removed the Mustang’s engine, transmission, front wings and bonnet and repaired every single part. They then put it all back together again.

“So we basically brought the beast back to life from burnt out, corroded, rusted to fully restored in just under four weeks.”

In the episode, we see before and after footage showing the shocking transformation of the rusted, worn down Mustang.

Watch the full Motor Mania: Episode 3 for more quirky vehicles and their owners. You can also go to ShotsTV.com or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more exclusive series and programmes.