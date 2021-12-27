10 Ways to Recycle More and Reduce Waste for 2022

During the festive season, it can be easy for us to use more resources that leave us with more things to throw out in the New Year, Christine Emelone writes.

Top tips to increase sustainability as we enter 2022 (photo: DJB Recycling)

DJB Recycling is a Yorkshire-based centre that aims to dispose of waste correctly and properly.The operation covers the whole of the UK to provide a solution aimed at reducing impact on landfill. The group also works toward increasing sustainable living while reducing costs.

Here are experts’ top ten ways to become a better recycler in 2022.

1. Have a recycling box

Even if you just keep a bag next to your general waste bin, this will act as a good reminder to everyone at home when they go to throw something out.

Ensure you have a suitable bin for recycling (photo: shutterstock)

2. Know what needs recycling

Make sure you check your local council’s guide on what products go in each bin as they will help them enormously. You can find this on their website.

3. Recycle more than once

Although this one may sound obvious, it is very important to keep in mind! Glass and metals can be recycled indefinitely- so go ahead and keep recycling them!

Recycle continuously to increase sustainability (photo:iStock)

There is no need to add additional raw material in the recycling process. The quality of recycled paper has increased dramatically over the past few years.

But even when the recycled paper loses its quality, it can still be made into lower quality paper-based materials. The only material that can be recycled once or twice is plastic.

4. Place waste in the right bin

One of the biggest challenges faced in recycling is materials placed in the wrong container, which can cause various issues along the way.

Correctly sort out your waste (photo: shutterstock)

It is not only time-consuming to remove them from the stream but can also cause damage to the recycling machinery. If too many items end up contaminating the stream, the entire load will be diverted to landfill.

5. Re-use your stuff

Whether it’s as simple as re-using a bag for life when you go shopping instead of buying a plastic bag each time, each act helps towards a more sustainable environment.This also allows us to save more and reduce the amount of waste we produce on a daily basis.

6. Rinse glass before recycling

This is crucial as it stops other recyclables from being contaminated. You can reuse the water you’ve previously used from the washing up or pop them in the dishwasher.

7. Recycle your electronics

Make sure to do your best to recycle when throwing away electronics, donating your old devices to charitable organisations.

If they are unusable you’ll have to take them to your local recycling centre, which can be found online, or to select supermarkets who may offer an electronics bin free of charge.

8. Use public transport

Instead of using your car, you could walk, cycle or use public transport as a sustainable way of travelling to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

9. Donate your old clothes

Rather than throwing away your old clothes, donate them to charity and contribute to a great cause, helping to reduce waste and increase sustainability in our environment.

10. Avoid ‘Fast Fashion’ stores