Jonathan Phillips virtually swept the board at a fans' awards ceremony as the Steelers' captain showed how popular he is with everybody connected to the club.

The Sheffield and Great Britain skipper is enjoying one of his most productive periods at the club since he joined in 13 years ago. He has scored more league goals than at any time since 2007-8.

On Monday, Phillips’ consistency in an inconsistent team was recognised by all those who matter.

He was feted as Players’ Player of the Year, Supporters' Club British Player of the Year and Coaches’ Player of the Year.

It amounted to a moving personal accolade for the humble Welshman, who leads his side against his former club Cardiff Devils, in the play off quarter finals this weekend.

And - whoever the recruit-minded new coach will be next year - the winger will be a hard man to overlook, despite the fact that he will be 37 years old at the start of the new season.

Award winner Anthony DeLuca

Another multiple award winner at the event was another player Steelers should hold on to, Anthony DeLuca.

The Canadian was recognised for the 'Champagne Moment' - scoring four goals and an assist against recently deposed champions, Cardiff. He was also selected as Supporters Club Player of the Year. And the Kids of Steelers player of the year (junior vote) also went to the 24-year-old, who played his hockey last year with Frederikshavn White Hawks of Denmark.

Other awards: Steelers Man of Steel: Tanner Eberle.

Nikki Donnelly Award for services to the community: Josh Pitt.

Brimble Roach Award for services to the Steelers: Rob Knowles.

Goal of the Season: Ben O'Connor overtime winner against Coventry Blaze.

Supporters Club Away Player of the Year: Jackson Whistle.