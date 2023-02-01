However, the Police Federation of England and Wales has said it is “unlikely” the Government will meet its target of 20,000 new police officers across the two countries by March.

Home Office figures show there were 2,426 police officers for Nottinghamshire in December, up 7 per cent from 2,272 the year before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much of this increase was driven by officers hired through the Government's uplift programme.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner.

As of December, 405 officers were recruited through the programme in Nottinghamshire, 13 per cent above the target of 357.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “Nottinghamshire Police carried out an intensive recruitment drive over the last year which saw the force meet its Uplift target a year early, so we were ahead of the game nationally.

“My budget plans for the next financial year include keeping officer levels at this level, despite the funding pressures we face from a range of factors including soaring inflation and energy costs.

“Our police officer numbers are now higher than they have been in over a decade and I want to keep it that way over the next year.”

Across England and Wales, more than 16,800 additional police officers have joined the force since April 2020 as part of the Government’s pledge to recruit 20,000 officers by March. It means 84 per cent of that target has been achieved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “This next generation of brave police officers will add to efforts to drive down invasive crimes like burglary and neighbourhood offences, return to common sense policing and make our communities feel safer and stronger.”

Tiff Lynch, federation deputy national chairman, said: “While the uplift programme aim to recruit an additional 20,000 officers was welcome, it should not be overlooked it was the Government who cut the number of officers in the first place.”

The figures also show a record number of female officers, with more than 51,100 at the end of last year.

Additionally, there were about 11,700 police officers who identify as being from an ethnic minority, more than ever before.

Advertisement

Advertisement