Your views will shape the future of The Canch in Worksop

If you are a regular visitor to Worksop, you’ll know what a fantastic facility The Canch is, writes Coun Simon Greaves, Bassetlaw Council leader.

Each summer the splashpool draws in thousands of visitors from across the district and beyond, while the Memorial Gardens provide a peaceful place for a moment of relaxation or some lunch.

The park also boasts a fantastic skate park, a MUGA and the AdiZone outdoor gym.

But the council is always looking at ways to improve things and so last week, as part of a new ten-year-vision,it launched its latest consultation that will help gather important information about how and why people use the park and how they rate the current facilities.

It is very important that as many people as possible complete the survey as the information will help the council to shape how The Canch develops over the next ten years, so please visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/canchsurvey.

Over the last few months Cadent Gas, in partnership with Affordable Warmth Solutions (AWS) and A1 Housing, have been installing natural gas mains to streets in the Bracebridge area so that the elderly residents who live there have access to affordable heating and will never face the prospect of fuel poverty.

A resident’s survey earlier this year showed that more than 80 per cent of tenants were unhappy with their current form of heating, which includes a mixture of solid fuel, oil fuelled, electric storage and ground source heating.

Now, thanks to this is fantastic work by A1 Housing and their partners AWS following a £180,000 grant from Cadent Gas, tenants are able to access gas fuelled heating, and have a combi boiler installed in their home by A1 Housing.

Finally, as part of National Allotments Week, the council is holding an open day at the Cheapside plots in Worksop on Sunday, August 19.

If you’ve ever considered having an allotment, go and see some friendly gardeners who will tell you what it’s all about.