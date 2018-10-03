M&S pull out of new store

Marks and Spencer have pulled out of opening a Retford store in place of the Worksop store that is due to close.

Marks and Spencer announced the closure of the Worksop food store in April 2017, but confirmed it would not close until the new Retford store was opened.

However, the retail giant has now pulled out of the Retford store opening, putting 40 jobs at risk.

All 40 colleagues at the Worksop store were to be guaranteed redeployment at nearby stores, but it is not yet known if there will be job losses.

A Marks and Spencer spokeswoman said: “We’re committed to transforming M&S for our customers and making sure we have the right offer in the right locations. “Last year we announced the reassessment and reduction of our Simply Food opening programme and, as part of this, we are no longer going to open a new store in Retford alongside closing Worksop.

“We’ll be talking to each of our Worksop colleagues individually about what this means for them and supporting them all on redeploying to other stores in the region.” The announcement to close was part of wider proposals to close six stores across the UK.

The Worksop store is due to close later this year.

Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, Simon Greaves, has been in talks with Marks and Spencer bosses to in relation to the closure.

He said: “I’m beyond disappointed.

“This demonstrates an earthquake across retail nationally.

“Marks and Spencer said that people were just not using the store enough, or buying the same amount as stores elsewhere.

“I will be writing to Marks and Spencer again, as I hope they don’t rule out a store in Bassetlaw in the future.

“I am hoping there will be no impact on staff, and there will be other opportunities for them.”