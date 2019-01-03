Young singers spread festive cheer at Worksop care homes

Members of Worksop Youth Choir visited three Worksop care homes – Gateford Hill, Greenacres and the Old Vicarage – just before Christmas and performed a lively mix of carols and more modern Christmas songs for residents.

The children sang for around 30 minutes at each home, and had their elderly audiences tapping their feet and swinging their arms.

Members of Worksop Youth Choir performed for care home residents in the town just before Christmas

The choir also gave out the words so that the residents could join in if they wished and whilst they couldn’t quite match the volume of the children, they certainly sang along with great gusto.

Any children who enjoy singing and are in year two or above are welcome to join the choir, while older children in year seven or above are welcome to come and join the senior singers.

Email worksopyc@gmail.com for details or find the choir on Facebook.