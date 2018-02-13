Young Mansfield man charged after pair suffer injuries in collision

A young Mansfield man has been charged with a number of driving offences after a man and a woman suffered injuries following a collision.

Callum Payne, 20, of Bracken Hill, Mansfield, has been charged with driving without due care and attention, drink driving and failing to stop after the incident in Lincoln just before 3.30am on Sunday.

Lincolnshire Police said a man and woman were injured when a Ford Fiesta collided with them in West Parade.

The man was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to Lincoln County Hospital for treatment.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "The car left the scene and a police search later located it."

Anyone who saw the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting incident 55 of February 11.

Mr Payne will appear before Lincoln magistrates on March 1.