Young Kirkby drink driver “made a big mistake”

A young Kirkby man who was caught over the limit in Mansfield has been banned, a court heard.

Henry Herbert’s Vauxhall Astra was stopped by police officers on St Peter’s Way, on November 24.

A test revealed he had 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Herbert, 21, of Festus Street, told Mansfield magistrates: “I made a big mistake. I have let a few people down. I won’t do it again.”

On Friday, he was banned for 20 months, but he was offered a drink driver’s rehabilitation course which will reduce the disaqualification by 152 days if completed before January 2020.

He was fined £276, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.