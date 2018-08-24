Young graduates celebrate at Worksop nursery

Tree Tops Nursery in Worksop has been celebrating with its pre-school children as they prepare to move on to school in September.

The nursery, part of Busy Bees, held a graduation ceremony at which the children wore their gowns to a presentation ceremony where they received a certificate in front of their proud parents.

Jo McGrath, nursery manager, said: “I am so proud of the children.

“My focus is ensuring that each and every one of them are ready for the next step in their education.

“Me and my team work hard to give them the very best start in life and the skills they need to progress.

“The children had a fantastic time at their graduation and it was lovely to see them dressed up in their gowns.

“It’s great to have events like this so that parents can come along and celebrate with us before they take the big step in moving on to school.”

For more information on the nursery, call Jo on 01909 479342 or visit www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk/nursery/worksop-celtic-point