“Young and stupid” Worksop man took his aunt’s car because he was bored

A Worksop man who took his aunt’s car out of boredom because he was “young and stupid and because he thought he could get away with it” was spotted by her as he drove away, a court heard.

Callum Knott took the vehicle from his aunt’s address in Ollerton, on November 20, and was seen driving it by her on Walesby Lane.

He later abandoned it in Ollerton when the battery died.

Knott, 21, of Sandy Lane, admitted taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Knott, a ground worker, and formerly a trained chef, had held a provisional licence for approximately two years, but didn’t need to drive for work.

“He took the car because, in his own words, he was young and stupid and because he thought he would get away with it,” said Mr Hogarth.

Probation officer Sarah Phillips said Knott had driven his aunt’s car previously with permission.

“Boredom got the better of him and it was a spur of the moment decision,” she said. “He is diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). He is deeply sorry.”

He has been kicked out of his mother’s address and was now living with a friend, she added.

Knott was given a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned for four months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.