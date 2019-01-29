Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for Tuesday

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice between noon on Tuesday, January 29 and 11am on Wednesday, January 30.

It is expected to snow from the evening onwards across Nottinghamshire, with flurries and cold temperatures causing icy conditions on the roads.

A maximum temperature of four degrees and a minimum of -4 alongside snow could see cars frozen over by the start of Wednesday.

The forecast for the East Midlands said: “After a frosty start, the morning should start mainly dry, apart from some wintry showers across Derbyshire.

“Rain and snow will arrive through the afternoon, giving some accumulations in places. A few snow showers will follow with clearer conditions. Maximum temperature four degrees.

“Cloud clearing overnight to give clear skies across most areas. Cloudier with further snow showers across the Derbyshire hills.

“Frosty with icy stretches developing and winds mainly light. Minimum temperature -4 degrees.

“Further snow showers overnight, mainly affecting western hills, with mostly sunny skies across remaining areas.

“Widespread overnight frost developing leading into Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of four degrees.

“Rain turning to snow, especially on hills, then turning icy. Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

A police spokesman added: “Please do take extra time when travelling, check the weather and travel conditions and be prepared before you set-off by having an emergency kit in your vehicle.

“Be aware the ground is likely to be icy, so do be careful when walking or cycling.”