The East Midlands could be in for 24 hours of heavy snow and ice, as the Met Office updates their yellow weather warning for the region.

The Met Office warns that rain will be turning to snow, especially on hills, then turning icy.

Yellow warning extended as East Midlands set for 24 hours of snow and ice

The warning has been issued between 12pm on Tuesday, January 29, until 11am Wednesday, January, 30.

The Met Office has warned that there will be disruptions to travel including some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

The rain will turn quickly to snow on hills, then also to low levels in places.

Three to five centimeters of snow is predicted, with up to 10 cm in a few places.

A patchy covering of 1 to 2 cm is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all.

As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces.

In addition, wintry showers will follow into western areas on Wednesday morning, giving further slight accumulations of snow in a few places.

The Met Offices advises motorists to top up anti-freeze screenwash, check your tyres, and think about a winter kit to keep in your vehicle.

They also advise residents to check that their home is heated to at least 18 °C.

For more information, visit The Met Office website