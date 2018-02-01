Y NOT FESTIVAL 2018: Tickets now on sale

Tickets for Y Not Festival 2018 are now on sale.
Adult weekend camping tickets for the festival, in Pikehall, are priced at £109.50, allowing entry to the site from Friday onwards.
And if you're wanting to get early access to the site, or upgrade to glamping, you can now also book these options too.
The line-up for this year's festival, which is taking place from July 26-29, is due to be announced soon.
Tickets & Prices
Adult Weekend Camping Tickets £109.50
Youth Weekend Camping Tickets (aged 13-17) £109.50
Family Weekend Camping Tickets
Child Weekend Camping Tickets (12 and under) FREE
Thursday Upgrade £25 + £0.00 booking fee
VIP Upgrade £60 + £0.00 booking fee
For more information, see the Y Not Festival website.