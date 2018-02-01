Y NOT FESTIVAL 2018: Tickets now on sale

Tickets for Y Not Festival 2018 are now on sale.

Adult weekend camping tickets for the festival, in Pikehall, are priced at £109.50, allowing entry to the site from Friday onwards.

And if you're wanting to get early access to the site, or upgrade to glamping, you can now also book these options too.

The line-up for this year's festival, which is taking place from July 26-29, is due to be announced soon.

Tickets & Prices

Adult Weekend Camping Tickets £109.50

Youth Weekend Camping Tickets (aged 13-17) £109.50

Family Weekend Camping Tickets

Child Weekend Camping Tickets (12 and under) FREE

Thursday Upgrade £25 + £0.00 booking fee

VIP Upgrade £60 + £0.00 booking fee

For more information, see the Y Not Festival website.