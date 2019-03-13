X Factor winner Sam Bailey announced as the headline act at this year’s Worksop Pride

An X-Factor winner has been revealed as the headline act at this year’s Worksop Pride.

Platinum selling artist Sam Bailey is set to headline this years Worksop Pride event which is taking place on Saturday, July 13, at Old Market Square in Worksop.

Sam was crowned the winner of the X Factor in 2013 and had a number one single with Skyscraper. She boasts a sell out tour and fastest selling album of 2014.

The campaign for Worksop Pride started in 2015 and since the first event in 2016 the support has grown each year.

The team of volunteers work tirelessly for fundraising and organising the event for all to attend to show support to the LGBT+ community.

The event and parade are a remembrance of the people who lost their lives in the fight for Equality and Diversity but also to raise awareness of issues that are still present today in our society.

Crystal Lucas, the organiser, said: “I get really emotional when I think back to when I thought about creating Worksop Pride and how far the event has come.

“In the beginning even my own mum didn’t support the idea saying ‘why have it in your own back garden?’

“My reply was ‘why should I have to go to someone else’s back garden, why can’t I be myself here?’

“It’s a very personal event, as it was created for my daughter to raise awareness of same sex parents.

“Now, it means so much to everyone else, a safe space to be yourself and not feel isolated.

“This makes me very happy.

“It’s a day for the whole of the community to come together to enjoy a family day out and learn about the history of the LGBT+ movement.

“Seeing support from family and friends is what makes me emotional.

“The event takes about eight months of constant planning and the team are all volunteers.

“It couldn’t be done without their help and the support we receive from fundraising is phenomenal.

“I’m very proud of the event and it’s a dream come true to see how well attended the event is and the positive effect it has on others.”

More details will follow for the full line up and parade information.

You can find details of how to get involved at www.WorksopPride.co.uk or follow them on Facebook and Twitter @WorksopPride.