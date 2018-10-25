Worries raised that an increase in homes in Carlton in Lindrick will put pressure on schools and doctors surgeries

Concerns about an increase in the population of Worksop have been raised after a planning application for more than 150 new homes.

The application submitted to Bassetlaw District Council to build 151 houses on land of Doncaster Road, Carlton in Lindrick.

A resident has raised his concerns that due to the increase in population there will be added pressure on the doctors surgery, school and traffic.

John Bates, of Pinflod Drive, Carlton in Lindrick, said: “This will surely affect everyone in the village by possibly increasing the population by 450 people and around 300 cars.

“There will be extra traffic, especially at the junction with Long Lane, a strain on our two small schools, a strain on our already overstretched doctors’ surgery, rat runs by parents in a morning taking kids to school, to shops and doctors through another housing estate via Rotherham Baulk, Beckett Avenue, Oxford Road and Amanda Avenue to get to their destinations.

“The fact that all the proposed new residents will need to exit the estate onto an already fast and dangerous section of the A60 where there have been several accidents in the past, regardless of the speed limits imposed.”

An Avant Homes spokesman said: “As a responsible homebuilder we understand the need to ensure our developments benefit the communities they create.

“As part of this commitment our planning application for Carlton in Lindrick includes financial contributions toward the improvement of local infrastructure, together with the upgrading of public transport and the enhancement of green open space at Langold Country Park.

“We will be working closely with the council during the planning process to ensure we deliver a considerate and sustainable development.”