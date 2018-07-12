World Cup: Everything you need to know about England v Belgium in the third-place play-off

Fans of all clubs throughout the country came together and dared to believe as Gareth Southgate’s troops made it to England’s first World Cup semi final in 28 years, only to lost to Croatia 2-1 after extra time on Wednesday night.

And as the nation collects its thoughts and looks back on one hell of a ride, the players must refocus and put their disappointments to one side, with a third-place play-off with foes Belgium still to come.

Here’s everything you need to know: When will England face Belgium? The third-place play-off will take place at 3pm on Saturday, July 14.

Where will it take place?

The 65,000-capacity Saint Petersburg Stadium is the venue.

What’s the importance? While there might not be too much more than bragging rights up for grabs to most people, one England player will probably place more emphasis on the game than others.

Goals in the third place play-off count towards the Golden Boot total and with England skipper Harry Kane currently leading the way with six, a couple more would almost certainly secure the personal victory.

Romelu Lukaku, who England will come against Belgium, is Kane’s nearest rival on four, while Antoine Griezmann has three for France, who will play Croatia in the final on Sunday. Last time they met Not that long ago, actually. England were defeated by Belgium 1-0 in their last group game of this tournament, in a game where both sides fielded weakened teams after qualification was already secured.

Belgium topped the group an ultimately faced a tricker path through the competition, finally being knocked out by France in the semi final.

England finished second and progressed to the same point before last night’s heartbreaking defeat to Croatia.