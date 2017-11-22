Worksop youngster wins national dance scholarship competition

A young Worksop dancer has landed a prestigious teaching scholarship, becoming the first person from the area to win the national competition.

Kacie Morris, 12, beat a field of more than 300 other talented youngsters from across the country to claim the Association of American Dancing title at Buxton Opera House.

Mum Kerry Morris said: “I’m so proud of her. When they announced the news she was absolutely gobsmacked. It was like she’d won the lottery.”

The annual invitation event takes place over the course of a day, with dancers taking the stage in groups of four and gradually being whittled down by a panel of judges.

To win, Kacie had to perform ballet and tap routines, and an improvised dance to a piece of music she had heard only minutes before.

She was presented with a trophy, certificate and a cheque for the Donna Pressley Dance Academy to help pay for tuition.

It was just reward for the commitment Kacie has showed ever since she started dancing aged two.

Kerry said: “She is so focused and determined. You can’t expect to win things like this, but she will do well. If you ask what she wants to do with her life, she will say anything to do with dance.

“Kacie has given up going to parties with her friends, and dances most nights and all weekend. It’s lovely to see that passion start to pay off.”

In the last year, Kacie has also earned a place on the Midlands Associates ballet programme and another run by Britain’s Got Talent finalists Shannon and Peter Parker.

But it is Donna Pressley, and her classes at Manton Sports, who has made the biggest impression.

Kerry said: “She has helped and supported Kacie so much, and is an inspirational role model in her teaching and fundraising shows for charity.

“We’d both like to thank her from the bottom of our hearts, and all the other dancers who’ve worked with Kacie. They’ve been as thrilled as she is. It’s a team effort.”

