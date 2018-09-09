Worksop welcomes Tour of Britain in pictures

Residents and visitors turned out in hundreds to cheer on the Tour of Britain as the cycle race hurtled through Worksop en route to the finish line.

The world’s best cyclists passed through the town as part of the seventh stage of the race.

Our picture gallery captures all the excitement of the event- just click on the link above.

Read a full report here: https://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/bassetlaw-welcomes-the-tour-of-britain-1-9340399



