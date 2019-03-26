Worksop village residents told to shut their windows as firefighters tackle commercial property fire

Residents in a Worksop village have been told to shut their windows as firefighters tackle a fire at a commercial property.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue attended the fire at 8.30am today and are still at the scene.

High Road, Carlton In Lindrick.

Crews from Worksop, Maltby and Aston Park are tackling the fire at the two-floor property on High Road, Carlton In Lindrick.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "One jet and two hose reels are in use. Close windows and doors if you live nearby."

Update at 11am: "This incident has now been dealt with. Thank you for your patience whilst we have worked on this incident."