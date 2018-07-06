Worksop thief bound for crown court

A man who stole booze and curtains from stores in Worksop has been sent to the crown court to be sentenced.

Luke Frost stole £40 of whisky from Asda, on Victoria Retail Park, on March 17, and curtains valued at £60, from B&M Bargains, on Bridge Street, on March 19.

Frost, 25, of Elgitha Drive, Thurcroft, Rotherham, admitted the offences when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard he was in breach of a suspended sentence, and he was given unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on July 27.