Worksop teen who was told she would never walk again after an illness among those recognised at 4Uth Awards

A Worksop teenager who was told she would never walk again after an illness is among a group of young people who will be recognised at the Nottinghamshire County Council’s Outstanding Achievement 4Uth Award for 2018.

Lois Wareing, 16, from Langold, Worksop, is one of seven young people who have been named as the district winners at the awards.

Lois was nominated for the award by Steve Scotthorne, youth worker from Carlton-in-Lindrick Youth Club, near Worksop.

Steve nominated Lois because of her positive attitude to life in general and in particular to the manner she has worked over the last eight years to overcome setbacks due to serious illness.

Steve said: “Lois has lived in Bassetlaw all her life and regularly attends the Carlton-in-Lindrick Young People’s Centre. She takes an active role in all activities which have included the Shadow overnight orienteering event in Sherwood Forest, and the Simply Skating event, where she took a mentoring role to the younger members.

“She also helps out in the centre coffee bar and always has a polite and welcoming manner when talking to the other members of the Youth Centre.

“Lois attends North Notts College and is studying health and social care and she hopes to eventually become a midwife or paramedic.”

When she was eight-years-old and attending Langold Dyscarr Primary School, Lois was rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital where she tested positive for Transverse Myelitis. This is a swelling on the spine that causes parts of the body to become paralysed. Lois was informed that she may never be able to walk again.

Steve said: “After spending six weeks in hospital, Lois left in a wheelchair. She could not get upstairs, so all her belongings had to be moved to the ground floor.

“She worked hard on her treatment and doctors have said she is doing well. She is still on treatment but continues to be positive about the outcome, she is now walking with the aid if a crutch and last year took part in the Shadow exercise in Sherwood Forest.

“Once she leaves school, she will attend Great Ormond Street hospital to undergo more treatment. Doctors hope this will help Lois to be able to walk unaided.”

Lois lives at home with mum Lisa, dad Liam, sister Lucy, 19, and half-sister Lauren, 26.

Lisa said: “Winning this award is brilliant news! Lois has a lot of friends at the youth club and attending has really built up her confidence. This has really helped her having overcome being really poorly.”

Steve said: “Lois is one of the most positive young people I have met and is an inspiration to the staff and members of the youth centre with all she has been through.”