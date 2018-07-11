Worksop tattooist is first in Nottinghamshire to be awarded the highest rating in new Hygiene Accreditation Scheme

Pictured are Coun Julie Leigh, tattooist Adam Russell and Paddy Kielty.
Pictured are Coun Julie Leigh, tattooist Adam Russell and Paddy Kielty.

Worksop tattooist, Body Alter, is the first business in Nottinghamshire to be awarded an ‘Excellent’ five-star rating, the highest possible rating, as part of the new Hygiene Accreditation Scheme (HAS), a new scheme to promote high standards of hygiene and safety in the body modification industry.

Paddy Kielty, owner of Body Alter in Bridge Street, Worksop, said: “To be the first in Nottinghamshire is wonderful and we hope other establishments will now follow suit.

“The safety of our customers is our top priority and we are proud to offer a safe and clean environment for our clients.” Pictured are Coun Julie Leigh, tattooist Adam Russell and Paddy Kielty.