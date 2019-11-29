Worksop streets 'lit up' in Mayflower 400 parade

Festivities have been ongoing since 2015 in preparation for the commerative year

The Pilgrims Festival ‘lit up’ the streets of Worksop on Wednesday 27 November with illuminate events to mark the upcoming commemorative year of the Mayflower Pilgrims.

Worksop Pilgrim Festival, pictured are Rhubard Theatre.

The parade featured ‘willow lanterns made by artists, community groups and young people from in and around Worksop’. There were digital projections onto the Worksop Priory church, which is known as the birthplace of Mary Bernard who, with husband Roger Williams, founded Rhode Island State.

Rick Brand, chair of Bassetlaw Christian Heritage, said: “These well-supported, community events have been ongoing since 2015, in preparation to mark the 400 years since the Mayflower Pilgrims in 2020.

“It is important for the people of Worksop to know the heritage that comes from this area.

“Our history is our people and it is important for people now, to know that those who came before them did make a difference, and they can too.”