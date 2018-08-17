Worksop social housing tenants get gas connections to cut fuel poverty

More than 100 social housing tenants in Worksop can now access natural gas mains for the first time, thanks to £180,000 upgrade works.

The two-month project on High Hoe Road, Bracebridge Avenue and Bracebridge was completed last week to help prevent elderly and vulnerable A1 Housing tenants from falling further into fuel poverty in the winter months.

Up to now, their bungalows have relied on a combination of solid and oil fuelled, electric storage, and ground source heating.

Jean Hall was one of the first residents to have her home fitted out with a new gas-fired combi boiler and said: “I think it’s brilliant. It’s much better than the old ground source heating. It was so cold last winter the ground source heater struggled to keep the house warm and comfortable. Now I can just get hot water and heating whenever I need.

“It sounds so simple, but it’s going to make my life a lot more comfortable this winter and might even make the bills a bit cheaper.”

In a survey carried out in January, 80 per cent of the 104 local tenants who took part said they were dissatisfied with their heating provision.

Funding came from gas network Cadent in partnership with Affordable Warmth Solutions (AWS).

A1 heating manger Andrew Steen said: “This consultation helped to identify a clear need for a major upgrade and the opportunity to apply to AWS for funding to install natural gas mains in this area.

“Through this funding, we are pleased to offer tenants the opportunity to have natural gas fuelled central heating installed in their homes at no cost to themselves, and replace their existing heating supply, should they wish.”

Bassetlaw District Councillor Steve Scotthorne said: “Ensuring that tenants have access to the most affordable heating is a key issue for the council and A1 Housing.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer tenants access to gas mains and I would like to thank Cadent and Affordable Warmth Solutions for this crucial funding.”

Work on the project was carried out by contractors T&K Gallagher Ltd.