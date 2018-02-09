Worksop snapper Doug to exhibit in London

Worksop photographer Doug Chinnery will be exhibiting his work at the gallery@oxo in London.

He is one of nine UK-based photographers who will be part of Vision 9 at gallery@oxo in April.

Doug is a professional landscape photographer, writer and teacher.

He has twice been shortlisted in the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition.

Doug is known for making images full of movement and colour, using multiple exposures and intentional camera movement.

Inspired by abstract expressionist painters, he is known for making images in which he attempts to express his view of the world around him.

Using his camera, he collects digital material, often making multiple exposures and intentionally moving the camera.

He then transforms these images in his studio to try to reflect his world and his place within it.

Joining Doug in Vision 9 are:

Rachael Talibart, who has been named Black & White Photographer of the Year for 2018, Astrid McGechan, who has exhibited internationally, Cheryl Hamer, a landscape photographer based in north Wales, Marianthi Lainas, freelance coastal photographer based on the Wirral peninsula, Paul Sanders, a former picture editor of The Times, who has been exhibited globally, Valda Bailey, a freelance photographer from Sussex, Linda Wevill , a Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society and Beata Moore, a professional landscape and urban photographer and author who has also organised the exhibition.

Beata said: “What cements this exhibition is the beauty of the variety.

“I wanted to show that contemporary photography means something different to each of us.

“You will see everything from big views, intimate landscapes, cityscapes, vibrant splashes of colour, dramatic black and white images and photos that look like a painting.

“Whatever your taste, you will come across something that will make you stop, stare and think.”

Vision 9 takes place at gallery@oxo, at the Oxo Tower on London’s South Bank from April 11 to April 15.

Entry is free and opening times are from 11am to 6pm.