Worksop shopkeeper shares picture of horrific injury in stand against domestic violence

A Worksop shopkeeper has spoken out against domestic violence after suffering a devastating attack by her ex-partner in her own home.

Louise Bacon, who owns Headlines salon on Central Avenue, has spoken of the moment she was punched in the face after her ex convinced her to let him into her house late one night.

The 45-year-old said: “Next thing I knew he pushed me back onto the stairs and had one hand on my chest.

“Then he drew his hand back and punched me right in the face.

“There was blood pouring down.”

Neighbours called the police as her ex fled the scene.

John Brown, 35, has now been convicted of assaulting a female by beating.

At Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, Brown, of Arran Square, Mansfield, was haded a four-week jail term, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £1.000, a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £620.

A restraining order was made so he no longer has contact with Louise.

Louise is now encouraging vother victims to report incidents of domestic violence.

She said the violence had started with pushing and shouting, and Brown had slapped her across the face during their relationship of five years.

She said: “The signs were always there from the beginning, but I’d had enough after that.

“He was abusive, swearing at me, saying nasty things.

“I was so in love with him at one point and there was that fear of being alone bringing up a child, but it sometimes it’s better to be alone.

“I just want to tell other women they shouldn’t be scared to leave.

“There is support there for them.”

Louise has been left with a scar over her left eye from the attack, which she said she had initially been embarrassed about.

She said: “Now I tell people what happened.

“I want to let other women know it’s not their fault, they aren’t to balme.”

Louise said she found everyone she dealt with supportive.

She wished to thank those doctors and nurses helping her recovery, her family, Nottinghamshire Police officers and court staff involved in the case.

She said: “Everyone has been amazing.

“Women’s Aid were in touch straight away and I was given support from the court too.”

Brave Louise faced her attacker in court despite being offered a screen to stand behind so Brown could not see her as she gave evidence.

She said: “It was my way of telling him it was over.

“It was the hardest day of my life but I’m glad I did it.”