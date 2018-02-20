WORKSOP SHOP BURGLARY: Do you recognise these people?

Police are appealing for information after a store was burgled in Worksop.

The burglary took place at the Priory Stores in Priorswell Road.

Do you recognise these people?

Cash and jewellery was taken from the upstairs living area of the shop.

A spokesman from Nottinghamshire Police said: "We’d like to speak to these people (pictured) in connection with a burglary.

"One of the women told the shopkeeper she was pregnant and asked to use the toilet. It was reported she went upstairs into the living area of the shop and stole cash and jewellery from a bedroom."

Two men and five women entered the store at around 1.40pm on July 31, although information of the incident has just emerged.

All of the men and women ran out the shop and "left the scene in a grey-coloured car."

If you recognise any of the people pictured or think you can help, please call us on 101, quoting incident 445 of 31 July 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.