Worksop set for Christmas lights switch-on event this weekend

Crowds will head into Worksop this weekend to enjoy the moment when the town’s dazzling Christmas decorations are lit up for the first time.

The lights will be switched on as part of a free family celebration event in Bridge Street on Saturday, November 25, 12.30pm-5.30pm, ending with a fireworks display outside the Savoy Cinema.

It is being organised by the Worksop Business Forum, and Worksop’s Got Talent impresario James Clarke, and will see male model and Ex On The Beach star Sam Reece flick the switch at 5.30pm.

James said: “The afternoon will include a stellar line-up of acts, plus fairground rides, stalls and much more.

“Performing live we’ve got local school choirs, magicians, rappers, solo singers, dance schools, Zumba classes, and ten-year-old Chloe Hind, singing live for the first time since winning Worksop’s Got Talent two weeks ago.”

The entertainment will be spread over three stages, and local DJ Brett Garrett will be leading the festival atmosphere.

The event means that parts of the town centre will be closed to traffic between 7am and 8pm.

Bridge Street will be closed for 115 metres north of the junction with Newgate Street, and Potter Street between the junctions with Bridge Street and Watson Road.

Also on Saturday, actor Steven Arnold - who played Ashley Peacock in Coronation Street - will be at the Priory Shopping Centre to switch on the lights there at 4.30pm.

The centre will be hosting festivities from 3pm, and shoppers will have a chance to win a £200 spree.

Manager David Aunins said: “Steven starred in the nation’s best-loved soap for 14 years, and we are delighted to have him as our special guest.

“There will be fun for all the family all afternoon and a great festive buzz so make sure you don’t miss out.”

Help for Heroes has already opened a pop-up Christmas shop in the centre, open seven days a week, with a Mencap shop launching soon too.

For more details, see http://priory-shopping.co.uk.