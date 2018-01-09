Worksop service for people with learning disabilities praised for ‘outstanding’ care

A Nottinghamshire County Council service in Worksop which provides short breaks for adults with learning disabilities has been praised for its ‘outstanding’ care following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Holles Street Short Breaks service, which is supporting 75 families and is one of three short breaks services run by the Council, was inspected in October and its ‘caring’ rating has been raised from ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’.

The inspector found the service to be ‘exceptionally caring’ and noted the ‘positive and caring relations had developed between service users and staff who cared for them’, with staff ‘going the extra mile to provide support’.

Relatives of service users also praised the service, with one relative feeding back to the CQC that staff were ‘genuinely interested’ in their loved one and another commenting they ‘get to know us all and we get to know them, it’s about trust and I trust them.’

The service retained ‘good’ ratings for the four other inspection areas and was given an overall ‘good rating’ by the CQC, which recently published its report on the service.

Councillor Stuart Wallace, Chairman of the Council’s Adult Social Care and Health Committee, said: “This service provides carers with a break from their caring responsibilities, so it’s wonderful to hear that it’s ‘outstanding’ with the care it provides to vulnerable people.

“Spending time away from their home can be very distressing for people with learning disabilities, but the people who use the service look forward to their stay and the CQC recognises the hard work that goes into making this happen.”