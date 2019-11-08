Worksop's sorting office closed due to flooding, says Royal Mail.

The rising flood waters in Worksop have forced the Royal Mail to close the town's main sorting office.

Mark Wilkinson, Royal Mail’s Service Delivery Leader, South Yorks & Lincs, said: “Following last night’s heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding across parts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, Royal Mail has been working hard to process and deliver as much mail as we can while ensuring it is safe to do so. We apologise to customers for any disruption to our services.

“Unfortunately, due to flooding, Worksop delivery office is currently closed. We are planning to temporarily sort mail at another site nearby, and will attempt all deliveries tomorrow for our customers in Worksop.

“I would like to thank all our people who have worked tirelessly to minimise the impact of the appalling weather over the past 24 hours. Thanks to their support and cooperation, we expect our services to be back to normal across the area by early next week.”

Customers can check the latest information on mail collections and deliveries on the Service Update section of Royal Mail’s website:

https://personal.help.royalmail.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/12556