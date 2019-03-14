Worksop’s Royal British Legion wants information about RAF personnel for a special celebratory event

The Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion is looking for information about local RAF personnel for a special celebratory event.

The Royal British Legion (RBL) branch is hosting an event to mark the 100th anniversary of the formation of the RAF on the closing night of the centenary year, Saturday, March 30.

On April 1, 2018, the Royal Air Force celebrated its 100th birthday.

The centenary itself has been marked by special events, activities and other initiatives at local, regional and national levels throughout the year.

The event will take place at 6.30pm in the Memorial Gardens and 7.30pm at The Crossing Church.

As well as the Royal British Legion the commemoration will involve 303 (Worksop) Air Cadets, the RAF Association alongside other organisations.

Among the guests attending will be Chief Marshall (Retired) Sir Andrew Pulford, and the preacher at the service will be the Reverend Dr Jim Coleman, a former RAF chaplain.

There will also be a service of thanksgiving led by the Reverend Geoffrey Clarke.

Mr Clarke, minister at The Crossing Church, said: “Worksop British Legion would be glad to receive any information about RAF personnel from Worksop and surrounding area who lost their lives at any time in the RAF’s history as the service will include the commemoration, by name, of such.”

Ray Fielding, secretary, said: “This country owns a great debt of gratitude to the royal airforce who over the past 100 years have distinguished themselves in action, bravely making so many sacrifices in our name.

“Winston Churchill summed up their efforts in the Battle of Britain. Never in the field of conflict was so much owed by so many to do few.

“The Royal Airforce continues to serve our country across the world undertaking so many roles from humanitarian aid to protecting our other armed services.

“Worksop Royal British Legion are proud to afford Worksop the opportunity to say thank you for a job well done.

“As part of the RAF commemoration it is our intention to lay named crosses for the fallen.

“While we have all the recorded fallen from the Worksop area and from RAF Worksop the RBL seek to invite members of the public to provide any names of RAF personnel killed from Worksop and surrounding area

“All the names will be added to our website and Facebook page.”

Anyone with significant details is invited to email the secretary Ray Fielding at secretary@rbl-worksop.org or call 01909 501362.

To find out more about the event and the Worksop Royal British Legion, find them on Facebook and Twitter at @rblworksop.