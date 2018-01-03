Worksop’s Help for Heroes ‘pop-up’ shop raises whopping £101,000 for wounded soldiers

A Worksop pop-up shop that launches in aid of Help for Heroes every Christmas has raised a staggering £101,000 for charity over the last five years.

Tony Eaton, Help for Heroes regional manager, revealed the impressive figure, raised from merchandise sales, this week- along with his plans to bow out of running the shop after half a decade.

Located in the Priory Shopping Centre and manned by volunteers, the shop sells Help for Heroes gifts and merchandise over the festive season.

All proceeds raised help to rehabilitate and support injured service personnel, veterans and their families across the Nottinghamshire area.

Volunteers also ran several events outside the shop to boost donations, including visits from Santa and his reindeers and woodcraft demonstrations by local veterans.

Tonysaid: “It was our fifth year in the Priory Shopping Centre with our Christmas pop-up shop, and we have raised a lot of money for our wounded, injured and sick heroes.

“This year I set a target which at times I thought we would not achieve, but not only did we reach it- we exceeded it.

“It has been a busy and eventful time with great team work from our amazing volunteers.

“A big thank you to everyone involved in making the shop a success.”

Tony, 64, has been disabled since 1979 after a lorry driver who was over the drink-drive limit hit his vehicle.

He was told he would never walk or work again, but he beat the odds to go onto work for several charities before Help the Heroes.

Tony said this will “probably” be his last year at the shop, where he has worked “long but rewarding” hours.

He said: “I am getting older now, I’ll be 65 in 2018, and my disability is getting worse.

“It will probably be my last year in the shop, but I have said that every year so far.”

Head of Regional Fundraising at Help for Heroes, Gaynor Jordan-Davis, said: “Tony has proved time and time again what a dedicated and passionate professional he is.

“Without him, the Worksop shop would not have achieved the level of success that it has. The people of Worksop have also shown how close Help for Heroes is to their hearts.

“Thanks to their financial support, the charity has now raised more than £100,000 in the five years since the shop opened.So to the people of Worksop, and to Tony, thank you for everything.”

For more information on Help the Heroes and how to get involved in future fundraising events, call 01980 846459 or email fundraise@helpforheroes.org.uk.

Anyone needing support can call the charity’s Catterwick Recovery Centre on 01748 834148.