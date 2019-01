Nottinghamshire Police are investigating a serious collision in Carlton Avenue, Worksop.

The road has been closed following the incident at around 10.35am today (Monday, January 14).

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue are in attendance, assisting with this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments before it happened is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 231 of 14 January 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.