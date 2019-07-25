Worksop road closed after car crashes into house Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Firefighters and police rushed to a house in Worksop after a car crashed into it. Shepherds Avenue was then closed yesterday, as emergency services feared the crash had caused a gas leak. Shepherds Avenue. Police have said no injuries were reported. Former UDM leader and miners strike figure Neil Greatrex has died Pair appear in court after aggravated burglary in Worksop