Worksop resident told to 'lock her doors' as police searched for a man

A Worksop resident was told to "lock her doors" while police searched for a man.

The Rayton Spur residents said she saw two armed responder vans and four police cars on her street.

She said when she went outside to see what was happening she was "told to go back in and lock her doors."

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman who said they were on the street on Saturday, August 4.

He said: "We were carrying out an search for individual who was not found.

"He is not believed to be a risk to the public.

"Our investigations are still ongoing."