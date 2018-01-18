Worksop primary school named as one of UK’s top performing

A Worksop primary school has been named as one of the highest performing schools in the country after being listed in the UK’s Top 500 primary schools for the fourth consecutive year.

Norbridge Academy has again been recognised for the progress pupils achieve between Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 in this year’s League Tables.

It is the latest success for the school, which was graded Outstanding by Ofsted during its last inspection and has been the East Midlands winner of the Pupil Premium Awards twice in the last three years.

In the school’s most recent national Key Stage 2 tests, 90 per cent of children achieved or exceeded the expected standard in combined Reading, Writing and Maths.

And 16 per cent of children also achieved the higher standard in all three subjects.

Children at the school also achieved a progress score “well above average” in Reading, Writing and Maths.

George Huthart, Head Teacher at Norbridge Academy, said: “This is another fantastic achievement for the school and recognition of the hard work from all of our staff members, parents and children.

“Everybody in the school community is committed to our belief system, to Be the Best You can Be, and this is central to everything we do as a school.

“The school continues to be committed to giving the children the best possible experiences within a primary school curriculum.”