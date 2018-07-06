Worksop Pride will be a celebration of unity

Worksop Pride will be back this Saturday and I feel extremely proud that the Worksop community has embraced this special event and helped it to grow both in popularity and stature since its inception three years ago.

Pride events have traditionally been a celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities.

But in recent years they have also become celebrations of unity.

This approach has always been at the forefront of Worksop Pride and the theme for 2018 is Be Yourself, Be Included and Be Proud.

Sadly, some members of the LGBT+ community still face prejudice on a daily basis, but Worksop Pride is a chance to celebrate diversity and be thankful for the huge progress that has been made in the fight for true equality.

The celebration begins with the diversity parade that will leave Worksop Station at 11am and end at the Old Market Square at the top of town.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the vision, commitment and relentless energy of Crystal Lucas and her team for organising Worksop Pride.

Saturday will also see a huge sporting event take place as England play Sweden in the World Cup quarter-final.

This year’s World Cup has provided more drama, shocks and wonder goals than I can remember and England’s match against Colombia was no exception.

But after England won a penalty shootout for the first time at a World Cup, maybe, just maybe, we can start to dream of Harry Kane lifting that famous trophy above his head in a week’s time.

Finally, the council’s cabinet will meet next Tuesday and will be discussing and making decisions on some very exciting regeneration projects that could take place in Worksop, Langold, Harworth and Retford.

I look forward to telling you more about these developments over the next few months.