Worksop pensioner sent back to jail after breaching behaviour order 22 times within days of release

A Worksop pensioner has been sent back to prison after he breached his Anti Social Behaviour Injunction 22 times.

William Hartley, 84, was given the injunction to protect elderly residents in Worksop.

Hartley, of Vickers Walk, Worksop, has already spent six weeks at HMP Nottingham during July and August 2018 for previous breaches of the injunction.

However, within 10 days of his release from prison, Hartley went on to breach the injunction a further 22 times between September 10, and October 2.

Hartley was again witnessed breaching the injunction by two officers from Nottinghamshire Police and was arrested on October 15, in an area he was banned from visiting.

He has been given a custodial sentence of six month’s imprisonment for the breach on October 15, in addition to a sentence of six month’s imprisonment for the previous 22 breaches. Both of which are to be served concurrently.

Bassetlaw District Council had originally applied for the injunction in December 2017, which banned the pensioner from an area of Worksop after he had been harassing a number of residents, some of them extremely vulnerable, by banging on doors and windows, shouting abuse and intimidating them up to six times a day.

Hartley is banned from visiting two separate areas of Worksop and from causing nuisance or annoyance to three individuals. This includes, but is not limited to, shouting, swearing, violence or threats of violence.

The injunction has now been extended and will remain in place until March 8, 2020.

Additional clauses have been added in order to protect the public and a power of arrest is attached to two of these clauses.

Coun Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “It is extremely sad that Mr Hartley has not learnt anything from his previous stay in prison and, despite his age, it is right that he serves a lengthier sentence for his deliberate breach of the Injunction.

“The Council’s Community Safety Team, in addition to our partners, have tried to support Mr Hartley in preventing further breaches of this Injunction. However, he has refused to engage and heed any warnings that were offered.

“In her summing up, District Judge Wall noted that prison was the last resort but the court was left with little option.”