Worksop pair charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoid

Two men from Worksop have been arrested and charged this weekend.

The Worksop Town Centre Team made two arrests yesterday (Saturday, January 19).

Police

They arrested a male on suspicion of shop theft and possessing a synthetic cannabinoid and another male on suspicion of possessing a synthetic cannabinoid.

John Rushton, 32, has been charged with shop theft and also possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.

Jordan Shaw, 21, has also been charged with possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.

Both men will appear at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Monday, January 21.