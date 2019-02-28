Worksop mum’s drink-driving on school run TWICE

A Worksop mum who was caught over the limit twice in three weeks while collecting her children from school hit another parent’s car, a court heard.

Janina Studolka collided with the vehicle outside Sparken Hill Academy, on February 6, when she was more than four times over the drink drive limit.

A breath test showed she had 159 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 103 mcgs.

“She was collecting her 13-year-old son from school,” said prosecutor Anna Pierrepont.

“She was charged and bailed to appear in court on March 11, but in the meantime committed a second offence.”

The second incident happened on Jardine, on February 26, when a breath test showed she had 103 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath.

“She was collecting her seven-year-old daughter and it was quite clear she was in drink,” said Ms Pierrepont.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said Stuldolka claimed to be struggling with stress because her son was due to have a heart operation.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating, said: “She doesn’t put any excuses forward.

“She has essentially been very stressed and she has turned to alcohol.

“It is entirely conceded that it is beyond the custody threshold. There is no excuse for what has happened.

“She has never been in any trouble before. She has done something very stupid on two seperate occasions.

“I would ask you give her the oportunity to do the work with probation - not just for her - but for her family and children.”

Studolka, 36, of Voce Court, who had no previous convictions, admitted the offences, via a Polish interpreter, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Deputy district judge Elizabeth Hart told her: “When you drove on February 6 the amount of alcohol in your body was extreme.

“You risked the life of yourself, your child, everybody who was using the road.

“Unbelievably you went and did exactly the same thing again three weeks later. There has got to be a prison sentence of course.”

She was given 18 weeks in prison for the first offence and six weeks for the second, but the terms were suspended for two years.

Studolka was ordered to attend a six month alcohol treatment programme with ten additional days of rehabilitation.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 government surcharge.

She was also banned from driving for five years because of the level of alcohol

“Nobody wants to be sharing the road with you,” the judge told her.