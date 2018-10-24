Worksop mum launches Bluebell Wood’s Children’s Hospice Light up a Life campaign

A Worksop mum who was helped by a charity after her daughter was diagnosed with a severe illness has helped launch its Light up a Life appeal for Christmas.

Kelly Williams is asking people to dedicate a snowflake to the memory of a loved one and help families supported by Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Kelly’s daughter Ruby was a cheeky, happy girl who loved Peppa Pig, playing with other children, and going outside on windy, rainy days.

Sadly, after being diagnosed with a severe form of Niemann-Pick disease, Ruby stopped being able to move, sit and swallow, and in April 2017 she passed away at Bluebell Wood at just three-years-old.

Kelly said: “Ruby became really sick in March 2017 and she ended up in hospital. During an operation to fit a feeding line, she ended up catching an infection, which caused severe Chron’s Disease.

“There was no way of feeding her, and we could tell she was really weak and distressed. That’s when we decided to come to the hospice and spend our last few weeks together with Ruby.

“I can’t explain how thankful I am to the staff at Bluebell Wood for everything they did, especially in those last few weeks.

“They made Ruby’s all-too short life so memorable and happy, and without them, it would have been so different.

“I’d really like people to join me in taking part in Bluebell Wood’s Light up a Life appeal for 2018.

“It’s a really special way to remember your loved ones this Christmas while making a difference to families like ours when they’re going through tough times.”

Everyone buying a snowflake at www.bluebellwood.org/light2018 will be able to see his or her twinkling snowflake in a virtual sky, and receive a special limited edition glittering purple snowflake decoration to hang on their Christmas tree.

All money raised will help children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions, and their families, across North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and parts of North Lincolnshire. Bluebell Wood’s doors are open 365 days a year, from the heat of the summer to the snow in the winter.