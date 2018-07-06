Worksop meat thief caught on third attempt

A Worksop woman who stole two lots of meat from Aldi on the same day was caught when she returned to the store for a third time.

Deborah Manning took three joints of meat worth £30, then came back and helped herself to four steaks and a joint of meat, worth £26, on June 12.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said Manning told police she planned to give the steaks to her friend as a swap, and give another steak to her friend’s dog.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: “She had been told by her landlord to redecorate her property and this took up a considerable amount of her limited income. She was unable to afford the items.”

Manning, 53, of Trent Street, admitted the thefts when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was fined £120, and ordered to pay £56 compensation, with £85 costs and a government surcharge of £30.