Worksop man will jump out of a plane to raise funds for hospice

A man from Worksop will be jumping out of a plane to raise funds for a hospice which cares for his friend who has cancer.

Bill Haynes, 53, from Worksop, is set to do a skydive on Saturday, July 27, in aid of the Myton Hospice, and will be holding a stall on Worksop’s market throughout June and July to raise funds and donations.

Bill said: “My friend Derek was really ill with cancer and his sister put him in the hospice and they are now looking after him.

“I am having a stall on the market throughout June and July where I will be asking for donations, raffle prizes, bric a brac.”

This isn’t Bill’s first skydive as he has done two before.

He said: “When you go up the light plane is shaking from the wind. And then they open it up and the instructor is sitting there waiting to jump out.

“You go up higher than the clouds and it looks like mist. It’s really good.

“I’m a bit of a thrill seeker and I like doing daring things. I am hoping to do another one next year for Bluebell Wood children’s hospice.

“I am hoping it goes well. I am looking forward to going up.

“It is scary when you’re climbing. It looks like doll houses below and when you’re coming down you think you’re going to hit something.”